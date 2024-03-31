Marriage of Gborbu Wulomo to 12-year-old sparks debate on tradition and child protection

The 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo's union with Naa Ayemoede, though traditional, is yet to be completed

The recent customary marriage between the revered Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and a 12-year-old girl known as ‘Naa Okromo’, now named Naa Ayemoede, in Nungua have ignited discussions on age disparities and traditional customs.

This ceremony, steeped in tradition, reflects the customs prevailing in Nungua, where the Gborbu Wulomo is also expected to select a 'bue ekpaa yoo', his customary wife, as part of his responsibilities over ceremonial affairs in the community.



However, the marriage has raised concerns both within and beyond Nungua, highlighting the need to balance cultural practices with child protection rights.



The Nungua Mantse, King Odaifio Welentsi, has offered his support and congratulations to the Gborbu Wulomo for the marriage to Naa Ayemoede, citing the longstanding custom requiring the priest to marry a virgin.



Despite this endorsement, the Mantse acknowledged the evolving societal perceptions and the necessity to review customary practices in line with modern values and legal standards.



Mantse Odaifio Welentsi's endorsement of the marriage is rooted in cultural norms and traditions, emphasizing the importance of respecting and upholding these practices.

He also noted the uniqueness of Naa Ayemoede's situation, where the necessary rites were meticulously observed, underscoring the cultural significance attached to the union.



While the marriage aligns with longstanding customs, it has prompted broader discussions on the intersection of tradition and child protection rights.



The controversy surrounding this union highlights the need for a nuanced approach to ensure the well-being and rights of individuals, particularly minors, in accordance with legal frameworks and safeguarding measures.



As debates continue, there is a growing call for a comprehensive review of traditional practices to ensure they are in harmony with contemporary values and standards.



This discourse reflects the complexities of navigating cultural norms in a modern context, emphasizing the importance of striking a balance between tradition and adaptability.