News
Married women are now becoming prostitutes because of economic mess - Rashid Tanko alleges

RashidScreenshot 2024 09 09 062258.png Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer, Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has claimed that the number of sex workers in Ghana has risen due to the current economic difficulties.

Speaking on Peace FM, he argued that even married women are resorting to prostitution to survive the economic challenges.

Dr. Tanko criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting that they fail to acknowledge the economic hardships that have led to this situation.



