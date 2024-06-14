Martin Amidu responds to allegations of cowardice and lying

Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has defended his integrity against accusations of cowardice and dishonesty.

In a detailed statement, he refuted claims by critics, including Blakk Rasta and Kofi Attor.



Amidu emphasized his commitment to fighting corruption, citing his comprehensive corruption risk assessment as evidence of his courage.

He challenged detractors to engage with his work substantively, dismissing their accusations as baseless.



Addressing Attor's comments during the NDC's 32nd anniversary, Amidu discredited the claims, highlighting his strategic approach and likening it to Otto von Bismarck's tactical decisions in history.



