Martin Kpebu brings ym to TV3 in bold statement on cost of living crisis

Martin Luther Kpebu

Martin Luther Kpebu, a private lawyer, has showcased a tuber of yam on TV3 to highlight Ghana’s severe cost of living crisis, revealing that what once cost GHC15 now costs GHC40.

He criticized both high food inflation and market traders for exacerbating the problem with inflated prices.



Kpebu called for government intervention to regulate traders and address the broader issue of soaring food costs.

This follows similar complaints from Professor Ransford Gyampo, who criticized the focus on expanding the Supreme Court amid rising food prices.



Read full article