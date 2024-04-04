Martin Kpebu calls for legislation to govern scholarship secretariat operations

Martin Kpebu

Private legal expert Martin Kpebu has urged for legislation to govern the operations of the scholarship secretariat, citing concerns over recent controversies surrounding its activities.

Kpebu proposed that Members of Parliament should introduce a private member's bill to address the lack of government action on non-electoral matters.



His remarks follow public outcry over allegations that scholarships were granted to financially affluent individuals, prompting calls for increased transparency and accountability in scholarship distribution.



Highlighting the necessity of clear guidelines for managing public scholarships, Kpebu stressed the importance of holding scholarship administrators accountable for any misuse of public funds.

He suggested that legislation should include provisions for sanctions against officials responsible for awarding scholarships to ineligible candidates.



Kpebu's call for legislative oversight aligns with Registrar Dr. Kingsley Ayemang's plea for swift enactment of regulations governing the scholarship secretariat's operations.



Ayemang emphasized the absence of an established legal framework for the secretariat, underscoring the need for public discourse and eventual enactment of a dedicated scholarship Act.