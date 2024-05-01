Masked men rob miners, shoot one and bolt with cash

The two masked men armed with pump action guns bolted with Ghc 15,700.00,

Some miners have been robbed by masked men at Ampofokrom near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region, MyNewsGh.com reports.

According to the account of the victims to the police, the two masked men armed with pump action guns bolted with Ghc 15,700.00, a Techno Spark 10 mobile phone valued Ghc 1,400.00 and one unregistered shadow motorbike valued yet known at Ampofokrom near Jacobu.



The suspected robbers also shot Prince Amaniapong in his back and he was rushed to St. Peter’s Catholic Hospital Jacobu where he is currently on admission.

Police visited the victim and a medical form was issued to him for endorsement when discharged while efforts are underway to visit the scene and get the culprits arrested.