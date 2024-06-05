Masked robbers strike at Obuasi; bolt with cash and mobile phones

The suspects are currently on the run

Masked suspected armed robbers have attacked and robbed occupants of a Benz Container Truck in the Ashanti Region.

The victims were traveling towards Obuasi when seven armed men emerged from the bush, fired shots, and robbed them of mobile phones valued at Ghc 4,500.00 and cash amounting to Ghc 12,000.

The suspects are currently on the run, and the police in Obuasi have launched investigations into the incident.



