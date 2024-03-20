Mason apprentice sentenced 30 years for Prof. Benneh's murder

The late Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh

Ebenezer Kwayisi, a 28-year-old mason apprentice, has been handed a 30-year prison sentence by the Accra High Court for his complicity in the murder of former University of Ghana law lecturer, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.

Presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, the court sentenced Kwayisi today after he pleaded guilty to abetment to manslaughter, a charge less severe than murder.



Kwayisi, initially charged with abetment to commit murder, opted to utilize Section 239(2) of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30), reaching an agreement with the prosecution to plead guilty to the lesser charge.



In accordance with Section 239(2) Act 30, the defendant can plead guilty to a similar offense as part of an agreement with the prosecution.



Upon accepting the prosecution's recommendation, the court sentenced Kwayisi to 30 years of hard labor in prison.



Murder Case Background:



Professor Benneh was tragically murdered at his residence in September 2020. The prime suspect, James Nana Womba, a cleaner at Benneh's residence, confessed to the crime but died in police custody on October 17, 2020.

According to the prosecution, on September 12, 2020, Prof. Benneh was discovered dead in a pool of blood at his home. His body was found with his hands tied behind him with a white rope, legs bound with a green rope, and a cloth partially inserted into his mouth. Autopsy results revealed multiple signs of assault on his face.



The crime scene yielded crucial evidence, including a hand glove, blood-stained ropes, and bloodstains on the walls.



Confession and Investigation:



Following the discovery of Prof. Benneh's body, Womba was arrested on September 13, 2020. Examination of fingerprints found at the crime scene matched those of Womba, solidifying his connection to the murder.



Despite Womba's death, the prosecution continued its case, leading to Kwayisi's conviction for his role in abetting the manslaughter of Prof. Benneh.