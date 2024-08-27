News

Mason fined GH¢3,600 for unlawfully entering church

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 If he fails to pay the fine, he faces a five-year jail term

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

Thomas Bukuro, 22, has been fined GH¢3,600 by the Tarkwa Circuit Court for unlawfully entering the Elim Glorious Church in Wassa Dompim and causing damage.

Bukuro, also known as Paa Kwesi, was caught after breaking into the church, which had suffered a series of thefts.

He was found hiding under a table after breaking a window.

If he fails to pay the fine, he faces a five-year jail term.

Bukuro admitted to the crime, and police recovered his phone and slippers at the scene.

Source: GNA