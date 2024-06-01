Mason jailed for abduction, defilement

Blay, a family friend, pleaded guilty to the charges

A Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced 24-year-old mason Francis Blay to 16 years of hard labor for abducting and defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Blay, a family friend, pleaded guilty to the charges.



The victim went missing on February 25, 2023, and was later found living with Blay in Kikam, having given birth.

The complainant, the victim’s elder sister, reported the case to the police, leading to Blay's arrest and the victim's rescue.



Blay is also required to refund the search expenses and support the baby.



