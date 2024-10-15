Mass Server ‘fights’ Catholic Church over anti-Galamsey Demo

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, a Mass Server and MP for Old Tafo

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, a Mass Server and MP for Old Tafo, has criticized the Catholic Church's recent protest against illegal mining (galamsey), suggesting the leadership could have taken a better approach.

He expressed his discontent on Facebook, saying the Church should have hesitated before organizing the protest, which aimed to highlight the environmental and health issues caused by galamsey.



Archbishop John Kwofie Bonaventure stressed that the problem is not merely political but has broader social and environmental implications.

The topic of illegal mining continues to provoke significant debate and protests in Ghana.



