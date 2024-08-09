News

Mass protest against OSP for 'no bribery evidence' against Mahama - Owusu Bempah hints

Owusu Mahamang Owusu-Bempah argues that the OSP made errors in concluding that Mahama did not benefit from bribes

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: peacefmonline.com

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, Convener of the Fixing the Country Movement, has criticized the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for clearing former President John Mahama of corruption allegations in the Airbus scandal.

Owusu-Bempah argues that the OSP made errors in concluding that Mahama did not benefit from bribes and has demanded a re-investigation.

He warned of potential mass protests if the OSP does not revisit the case.

This comes after the OSP identified Mahama as "Government Official 1" but found no evidence to pursue further criminal investigations.

Read full article

Source: peacefmonline.com