Massive fire engulfs Christ Embassy Church Headquarters

A massive fire has erupted at the Christ Embassy Church headquarters in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State, capturing significant public and emergency service attention.

The blaze, which started earlier today, has been described as chaotic and alarming by eyewitnesses. Social media videos show the large church building consumed by flames, with thick smoke billowing into the sky.



The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service quickly responded to the emergency, working tirelessly to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. Their swift action aims to control the inferno and mitigate further damage.



To ensure public safety, the police have cordoned off the area around the church. This measure is in place to prevent any potential disruption and to support the efforts of the emergency responders on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and no official statements have been made about potential casualties or the extent of the damage. Authorities plan to conduct a thorough investigation once the fire is brought under control.



