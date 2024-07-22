Massive reshuffle to hit government PROs before December 7 election – ISD declares

Ethel Cudjoe Amissah

Source: GNA

The Principal Information Officer at the Public Relations Coordinating Division, Information Services Department (ISD), Mrs Ethel Cudjoe Amissah, has hinted at a massive reshuffle of government Public Relations Officers (PROs) before the December 7 Election.

She cautioned PROs to avoid commenting on political matters and instead focus on providing authentic information about government policies to enable the public to make informed decisions.

The Acting Director, Information Services Department, Dr Winnifred Nafisa Mahama, also urged PROs to uphold integrity, combat misinformation, and provide accurate information to citizens, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and trust in communication.



