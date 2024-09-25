Massive rot at Ghana’s Minerals Commission

…As CEO & Board chairperson frighten investors in mining industry

Ghana’s Minerals Commission faces accusations of hostile business practices, raising concerns about investor confidence in the mining sector.

CEO Martin Ayisi and Board Chairperson Barbara Oteng Gyasi allegedly exceeded their regulatory roles, leading to the controversial termination of Future Global Resources' (FGR) mining leases at Bogoso Prestea.



This decision, reportedly approved by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has caused unrest among workers and local chiefs, with fears of a takeover by other interests.

Blue Gold Bogoso Prestea, which currently owns the concession, has disputed the lease termination and is seeking legal remedies.



