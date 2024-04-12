Mawuena Trebah: Former GIPC CEO and late Komla Dumor's sister passes away

Mawuena Adzo Trebah

Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebah, the elder sister of the late Komla Dumor, has passed away.

She died on Thursday, April 11, 2024, just a day before her birthday. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.



Mrs. Trebah made history by becoming the first female substantive Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), a position she held from April 2013 to January 2017.



In her distinguished career, she held several senior executive roles, including notable positions at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd, where she began as their first female underground exploration geologist, Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd., serving as head of Corporate Communications, and Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN), where she worked as head of Corporate Service.

Additionally, she was the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa. Mrs.



She is survived by her husband, Flt LT Divine Trebah, and their daughter, Katherine Joy.