McCarthy Hill residents demand urgent action from GWCL on water shortage

Ghana Water Company Limited

Residents of McCarthy Hill in the Weija Gbawe municipality are urging the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to resolve ongoing water supply issues in their area.

The residents have reported experiencing water shortages for the past three months, with efforts to find a solution proving unsuccessful.



“It’s very troubling for us. We have children who need to get ready for school, and we have to travel a considerable distance to fetch water in the mornings,” a resident told Citi News. “When we return from work, there’s still no water. The taps are dry, and when we complain, they acknowledge the problem but don’t explain what’s causing it.”

The residents also mentioned that they have informed their Assembly member about the issue but have yet to see any action taken.



“We brought the issue to our Assembly Member, who said she would investigate. She later informed us that there was a reported problem and that one of their machines was broken. We visited the waterworks, and they promised to fix it but haven’t done so yet. We need water. If the pump is broken, they need to replace it,” another resident explained.