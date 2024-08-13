McDan debunks death rumours: “I’m still alive and strong

Daniel McKorley

Source: YEN News

Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has refuted rumors of his paralysis and death.

In a video posted by Nkonkonsa, McKorley reassured his supporters that he is alive and in good health, having just completed a tennis session.



He urged Ghanaians to dismiss the false speculations and emphasized that only God controls his life.

McDan expressed his commitment to continue serving the nation, reassuring those concerned about his well-being that he remains strong and active.



