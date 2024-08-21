McDan’s Electrochem accused of misusing soldiers

Daniel McKorley, Chief Executive Officer for McDan Group of Companies

On July 15, 2024, residents of Sege fled their homes as heavily armed military personnel, reportedly supported by Electrochem Ghana Limited, attempted to seize private lands.

The military threatened locals with firearms while bulldozers cleared the land near McDan Sports Complex.



The conflict stems from a court ruling that prohibited Electrochem from occupying these lands, a decision ignored by the company.

The situation has drawn criticism from local leaders and MPs, who argue for peaceful resolution and better stakeholder consultation.



The matter remains tense as residents and officials call for further dialogue and investigation.



Read full article