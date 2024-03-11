Media General's Roland Walker allegedly appointed NDC Social Media Director

Roland Walker, a broadcast journalist associated with Media General, has reportedly been named the Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Social Media Team in preparation for the upcoming elections in the country.
The disclosure came from Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, a communicator and social media activist for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who shared the information on a platform known as X. Abdul Rauf Ibrahim suggested that Walker obtained the position by actively undermining the ruling party and criticizing NPP flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his professional capacity.
Abdul Rauf Ibrahim insinuated that Walker was assigned by former President John Mahama and the NDC's Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, to tarnish the Vice President's reputation.
However, Roland Walker, known for his work with international media outlets like BBC and DW-TV, has not made any public announcement regarding his allegiance to any political party.
Congratulations to Roland Walker of TV3 for his appointment as the Director of the NDC Social Media Team. Man has truly worked hard for this appointment.— Abdul Rauf Ibrahim (@AbdulRaufIbra20) March 9, 2024
He was tasked by John Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi to throw his profession to the Dogs and attack Dr. Bawumia and the NPP at any… pic.twitter.com/07NphW3rhl