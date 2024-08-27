Media bribed with GHC 20K at Bawumia's Press Meeting - Captain Smart alleges

Prominent radio presenter, Captain Smart, has raised serious allegations against media outlets following a recent press meeting with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Captain Smart, media houses in attendance were each offered 20,000 Ghana cedis in envelopes, a gesture he claims compromises the integrity of media reporting in the country.



Speaking on his popular show, "Onua Maakye," Captain Smart revealed that even his colleagues at Media General were among those who received the money on behalf of the organization. He expressed deep disappointment in the state of Ghana’s media, emphasizing that the press should serve as a watchdog against corruption, not fall prey to it.



He argued that such practices undermine journalistic independence, especially as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections.

These allegations have sparked widespread public concern, with many questioning the credibility of news outlets and their ability to report without political bias. The accusations have intensified discussions on the role of the media in safeguarding democracy amidst mounting political pressure.



Watch an excerpt of Captain Smart’s interview below:



