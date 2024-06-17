News

Medical Laboratory Professionals embark on nationwide strike

MELPU Strike Nationwifde 17 June The strike is in accordance with section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651)

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Medical Laboratory Professionals have initiated a nationwide strike on June 17, 2024, due to the government's delay in negotiations and lack of financial clearance for non-mechanized members.

The strike is in accordance with section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

The union stated it would resist any intimidation. As a result, services in blood banks, pathology laboratories, and selected mortuary facilities will be affected.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com