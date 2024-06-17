Medical Laboratory Professionals embark on nationwide strike

The strike is in accordance with section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651)

Medical Laboratory Professionals have initiated a nationwide strike on June 17, 2024, due to the government's delay in negotiations and lack of financial clearance for non-mechanized members.

The union stated it would resist any intimidation. As a result, services in blood banks, pathology laboratories, and selected mortuary facilities will be affected.



