Medical Laboratory Professionals embark on nationwide strike

Menu ›
News
Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Medical Laboratory Professionals have initiated a nationwide strike on June 17, 2024, due to the government's delay in negotiations and lack of financial clearance for non-mechanized members.
The strike is in accordance with section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).
The union stated it would resist any intimidation. As a result, services in blood banks, pathology laboratories, and selected mortuary facilities will be affected.
Read full article
Source: www.mynewsgh.com