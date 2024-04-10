Medical Laboratory Workers’ Union threatens protests over delayed negotiations

Medical Laboratory Workers’ Union (MELPWU)

The Medical Laboratory Workers’ Union (MELPWU) is poised to stage protests in the coming weeks, citing dissatisfaction with the government's handling of their ongoing negotiations on conditions of service.

Despite making progress on 80% of the items discussed during their last meeting with the government on March 8, 2024, including both non-financial and financial components, the union feels frustrated by the slow pace of negotiations.



In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Cephas Kofi Akortor, the General Secretary of the Association, expressed concerns over the government's sluggish approach to the negotiations, warning of potential protests if the process is not expedited.



"We are not happy about the way the government is approaching this negotiation," Dr. Akortor emphasized. "We started this process about a year ago, even before that time there have been a series of pre-meetings, but it looks like the government is taking it slow and it is agitating members to protest."



He further explained that while progress has been made on many fronts, including issues related to working conditions, salaries, and allowances, the lack of urgency from the government side is becoming increasingly frustrating for the union members.

"So for that, we have given the government a lot of time to be able to complete the process," Dr. Akortor continued. "But it looks like they are taking it slow so as we speak the rank and file of our members are organizing, and I don’t know what can happen but we are not surprised that even before the end of this month there can be an action from our members to demand their right."



Dr. Akortor also expressed disappointment at the lack of communication from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission regarding the scheduling of the next negotiation meeting.



"In terms of time and date, we called on Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to give us the date, and we have been waiting since the last time we had our last meeting which was the 8th of March," he stated. "They have not communicated from their side to tell us when next we are meeting, and we can’t also keep on meeting without their invitation."



The looming threat of protests underscores the growing frustration among medical laboratory workers over the delayed resolution of their grievances. As negotiations continue to stall, tensions are mounting, and the union is adamant about taking action to assert their rights and demands for fair treatment and compensation.