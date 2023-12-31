Meet Ghana's New Year prophecy pastors as 2023 Watchnight looms

L-R: Nigel Gaisie, Salifu Amoako, Owusu Bempah and Badu Kobi

Thousands, if not millions of Ghanaians are expected to attend church services across the country as churches and places of worship hold special prayers to usher in the new year, 2024.

Crossover or Watchnight services have become popular in Ghana over the last few years with believers keenly awaiting what specific prophets will release by way of prophecies.



These prophecies have become a mainstay by particular preachers who have often prophesied publicly about matters that will play out during the year as revealed to them by God.



They have often prophesied from the global, continental, sub-continental and on national affairs, some going on to even personal matters in the case of specific congregants.



With 2024 being an election year, some of Ghana's famed seers are expected to make pronouncements on the outcome of the general election with a keen eye expected on the presidential race as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo bows out and his vice seeks to replace him even as former president Mahama also eyes a comeback.



But who are Ghana's prophecy pastors? (in no particular order)

1. Prophet Badu Kobi - A writer, pastor, businessman, and philanthropist. He is the founder of Glorious Wave Church International.



2. Prophet Nigel Gaisie - Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel with its head office in Accra, Ghana



3. Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah - Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International. He identifies as a preacher with over twenty years of experience in the ministry with a passion for raising prophets, pastors, and leaders



4. Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako - Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International.



Watchnight according to the Collins Dictionary could be either:

a. the night of December 24, during which a service is held to mark the arrival of Christmas Day



b. the night of December 31, during which a service is held to mark the passing of the old year and the beginning of the new



Police issues caution over fear and panic prophecies



The Ghana Police Service, meanwhile, has entreated religious leaders and faith-based groups to be circumspect in the issuance of prophecies as part of activities marking the end of year watchnight services.



In a statement dated December 27, 2023, the police urged the public to abide by the existing laws against the publication of false news.

According to the police, while the law recognises peoples right to practice their faith, same protects and demands respect for the rights of others and public interest.



“As the year comes to an end, the Ghana Police Service respectfully wishes to remind the general public, especially the religious community, of the law on publication of false news and urges its continuous compliance.



“We are grateful to faith-based groups and individuals for their compliance with the law so far, particularly in communicating prophecies. While this has protected the rights and freedoms of those who are normally affected by these prophecies, it has also fostered a society free of needless panic, fear and alarm.



“We urge the general public, especially faith-based groups and individuals, to continue to be patriotic and abide by the law, to ensure that the prevailing state of law, order and security in our beloved country is maintained,” the statement said.



The police in recent years cracked down on doomsday prophecies noting its potential to incite fear and panic within the public domain and in persons who are subjects of such prophecies.

The police have since issued a statement at the end of every year reminding pastors to abide by the laws against the publication of false news.



In this year’s statement, the police called on religious communities to practice their faith within the confines of the law.



“The Police will like to remind the public that while we have the right to practice: our faith and freedom of speech as guaranteed by our constitution and democratic values, we want to reiterate that the enjoyment of these rights are subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.



“As we have come to consider December 27th as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day, the Ghana Police Service is once again urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework,” the police said.



SARA