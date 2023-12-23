Meet the 11-year-old mechanic living her dream

Susanna Adjakie-Apekor is already a skilled mechanic at her young age

11-year-old Susanna Adjakie-Apekor, a young Ghanaian, is already a skilled mechanic at her young age.

According to the BBC, she was first introduced to motorcycle repair at the age of six, learning from her father Amudu, a seasoned mechanic in their community.



Adjakie-Apekor first wanted to spend time with her father, but she soon became interested in the intricate workings of the trade. Encouraged by her mother, she quickly adjusted to the male-dominated field of mechanics and even shocked her father, who had concerns at first about her ability to understand the intricacies of the trade.



The young genius successfully repaired her first motorcycle when she was six years old, and at the age of eleven, she is well-skilled in motorcycle mechanics.



Adjakie-Apekor aims to one day open her shop and fix more than just motorbikes, eventually expanding to vehicles, boats, and even airplanes.

She envisions herself as a multi-faceted mechanic mastering various modes of transportation. Though she understands she still has a lot to learn especially when it comes to mastering the electrical aspects of motorcycle repair, the 11-year-old is quite confident in her growing skill set.



Adjakie-Apekor juggles school and her passion. She attends school during the day and comes back to help her father after school hours.



In the age of encouraged diversity and equality, this young pacesetter demonstrates how far the world has come in encouraging young women to participate in what would otherwise be a male-dominated profession.