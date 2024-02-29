Meningitis kills four in Upper West region

Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM)

Source: CNR

Four individuals have succumbed to Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the Upper West region, with a total of 18 reported cases since January 2024.

Dr. Collins Boateng Danquah, the Deputy Upper West Regional Director of Public Health, revealed this information during an interview, noting that five out of the 11 municipal/districts in the Upper West region have reported cases of the disease.



The Wa municipality stands out with the highest incidence, reporting six cases, followed by the Nandom municipality and Wa West district, each recording four cases.



The Jirapa municipality reported three instances, while the Nadowli-Kaleo District has the lowest count with just one case.



Meningitis, a severe infection of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, poses a significant public health challenge globally.

Dr. Collins Boateng Danquah emphasized that bacterial meningitis contributes to the highest global burden of the disease.



He highlighted that children and the elderly, with weaker immune systems, are the most affected groups in the Upper West region.



The Ghana Health Service is actively conducting surveillance for early detection and treatment. Dr. Danquah urged the public to promptly report symptoms such as headache, fever, neck pains, high temperature, convulsions, and vomiting to the nearest health facility.



Additionally, he emphasized the importance of adhering to safety measures, including handwashing and avoiding crowded spaces.