Mepe: GBA supports flood-affected students with educational supplies

GBA Donates Learning Resources to Mepe School Children

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has extended a helping hand to schoolchildren in Mepe, North Tongu District of Volta Region, in the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

GBA's donation comprises educational essentials such as exercise books, crayons, pens, and pencils, aiming to bolster learning in the flood-affected area.



Yaw Acheampong Boafo, GBA's National President, led a delegation to deliver the donation, emphasizing their commitment to supporting education in regions hit by natural disasters.



Boafo stressed the importance of nurturing the potential of the affected students, highlighting the role of education in shaping the nation's future.

The gesture from GBA underscores their dedication to safeguarding the well-being of students and teachers in flood-affected regions, ensuring access to quality education.



Mrs. Isabella Ayimey, North Tongu District Education Director, received the donation with gratitude, assuring its purposeful utilization, while also urging continued support from corporate entities for schools in the district.