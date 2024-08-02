Meteorological Agency faces scrutiny over alleged inflated potorcycle purchase

The motorcycles were intended for remote out-stations

Source: TIG Post

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is facing allegations of corruption for purchasing 22 motorcycles at GH¢75,252 each, totaling GH¢1,656,000, despite their market value being GH¢253,000.

Journalist Johnnie Hughes exposed this discrepancy on 3FM and social media, sparking public outrage and demands for an investigation.



The motorcycles were intended for remote out-stations, but the inflated costs raise concerns about misuse of funds.

Additionally, the agency plans to buy more vehicles, including buses and pickup trucks, prompting further scrutiny and calls for an audit to uncover potential budget inflation.



