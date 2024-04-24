Methodist Church Ghana Accra Diocese elects new Bishop

Rev. Dr. Samuel Nii Nmai Ollennu

The Synod of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has elected Very Rev. Dr. Samuel Nii Nmai Ollennu, a former national head of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), as the next Bishop of the Accra Diocese.

According to Graphic Online, he secured 122 votes, representing 52.6 per cent, surpassing other contenders: Very Rev. Emmanuel Aryee with 95 votes (40.9 per cent) and Very Rev. George Wesley Tagoe with 15 votes (6.5 per cent).



The election occurred at the 63rd Synod of the Accra Diocese held at the Mt Zion Society of the Methodist Church in the Korle Gonno Circuit.



Very Rev. Dr. Ollennu will succeed the current Bishop of Accra, Right Rev. Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, who is set to retire in September upon reaching the church's superannuating age for ministers at 70 years.



The election results will be sent for approval by conference, the highest decision-making body of the Methodist Church Ghana.



The Synod is the highest decision-making body of the Methodist Church at the diocesan level, comprising representatives from all circuits in a diocese. Very Rev.



Dr. Ollennu, a La-Accra native, holds a PhD in Business Administration, an MA in Educational Measurement and Evaluation, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Administration, and a B.Sc. (Hons) in Chemistry with Mathematics.

He began his career at WAEC in 1984, serving for 34 years, including six years as Head of the Ghana National Office. He underwent ministerial training through the Theological Education by Extension (TEE) pathway and was commissioned into the ministry in 1996.



Following his commissioning, Rev. Ollennu served in various capacities in the Methodist Church Ghana, including the Freeman, Mt Olivet, and Korle Nkwanta Societies in the Koforidua Diocese.



He also held roles such as Diocesan Choir Chaplain, Assistant Journal Secretary for the Koforidua Synod, and Local Preachers Coordinator for the Koforidua Circuit.



His service in the Koforidua Diocese spanned from 1996 to 2003, after which he served in the Accra Diocese from 2003 to 2023. He was transferred to the Northern Accra Diocese in 2023, where he currently serves at the Bethel Society, West Adentan in the Adentan Circuit.



In addition to his circuit duties, Very Rev. Dr. Ollennu serves the Methodist Church Ghana as Director of Tertiary Education and holds other positions at the Connexional level. He also facilitates premarital and family life education.



His election as Bishop marks a significant milestone in his extensive service to the church and his continued commitment to advancing its mission and values