Methodist Church plans dialogue with Akufo-Addo over delay in signing anti-LGBTQ+ bill

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Methodist Church of Ghana has initiated direct steps to address the perceived delay in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's signing into law of the Sexual Human Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021 (anti-LGBTQ+ bill).

Led by the Presiding Bishop, Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the church intends to hold discussions with President Akufo-Addo to address the matter firsthand.



The ongoing deadlock between the President and the Speaker of Parliament has cast a shadow over the legislative process, following Parliament's passage of the bill sponsored through a private member's motion.



President Akufo-Addo has attributed his hesitation to accept the bill to a pending court case, a stance criticized by the Speaker of Parliament for undermining legislative authority.

Expressing optimism about the proposed meeting with the President, Most Rev. Dr. Boafo emphasized the widespread opposition among Ghanaians to the activities of the LGBTQI+ community.



"It is unanimous that Ghanaians are not in support of the activities of the LGBTQI+ community. We are planning to meet the President at the Jubilee House to dialogue on the best way forward," he said.