Methodist Health Trust plans to set up hernia centre

The Methodist Health Trust, a mission healthcare organisation, is to establish the first hernia treatment centre to offer comprehensive treatment and management of hernias in the country.

The aim is to provide easy access to diagnosis, treatment and management of hernias which is becoming a public health burden in the country.



As part of the preparations towards the establishment of the centre, the Methodist Health Trust, which is a constituent member of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), has organised a multi-centre surgery outreach programme to offer free hernia repairs to individuals who have that condition in the various communities it serve.



The free hernia repairs outreach programme was conducted in three health facilities of the Trust.



They were the Aburaso Methodist Hospital in the Atwima Kwanwoma district, where a total of 50 patients were treated free of charge, the Apagya Methodist Hospital in the Afigya-Kwabre South, where another 50 patients were also treated, and the Ankaase Methodist Faith Hospital, where about 100 hernia patients were operated upon to repair their conditions.



Mr Enoch Osafo, Director of Methodist Health Trust, told the Ghana News Agency, during a visit to the facilities conducting the surgeries that, a total of 200 people suffering from hernia had received free surgeries during the five days of exercise in the three facilities.

He said about 400 of such patients would also receive free surgeries in the subsequent outreach programmes which would be conducted in February and March this year.



Mr Joseph Atta Amankwah, Administrator of the Methodist Faith Hospital at Ankaase and Coordinator for Administration and Management of the Methodist Health Trust, said the objective was to assist community members who were suffering from the disease but were unable to repair them due to the prohibitive cost involved in the surgeries and treatment.



He said The Methodist Church in Ghana believed in holistic ministry and that, the health facilities of the church were being used as the catalyst to support and transform the communities in which they operated.



The outreach programme would, therefore, help the poor and needy patients who could not afford the surgeries themselves.



Professor John Nkrumah Mills, the Immediate Past President of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, who led the outreach programme, said hernia was a big public health problem in the country. It affects both males and females as well as children.

He said hernia affected the productivity of people and hence the economy of the country. Prof. Nkrumah Mills said the multi-centre outreach programme had helped to reach many people who had the condition for treatment It also served as preparations towards the establishment of a hernia centre by the Methodist Health Trust.



Dr Jerry Adu Amankwaa, Medical Director of the Aburaso Methodist Hospital, said hernia was prevalent in the communities around the area and the outreach programme had helped people who were suffering from the disease but were unable to treat it due to poverty, to do so.



He said the plan was to give back to members of the community by helping in the treatment and management of their conditions. Dr Bismark Appiah Kubi, Specialist Surgeon at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital, said the objective was to bring hernia repairs to the doorsteps of the people who were



suffering from the disease.



Dr Razak Mohammed, Senior Medical Officer in charge of the Apagya Methodist Hospital, said many people, including children, had hernia conditions in the area. He said most people who were affected by the condition were often incapacitated due to their condition and the free surgeries would help them to continue their normal lives.

Ms Jenifer Oforiwaa Bannor, Nurse Manager of the hospital said the outreach programme had impacted many people in the area.



Dr Reginald Kofi Sefah Nkansah, Medical Director of the Ankaase Methodist Faith Hospital, said the multi-centre surgical outreach programme, which was the first of its kind in the country was directed towards repairs of hernias of all types and sizes.



He said the hospital had been overwhelmed with the response from members of the communities, adding that, it had come as a big relief to many people who were



suffering from that condition.