Mexican drug lord who founded ultra-violent Zetas released from US prison

Mexico DruglordScreenshot 2024 08 31 105122.png Cardenas was captured in 2003 and extradited to the U.S. in 2007

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: Reuters

Osiel Cardenas, once the feared leader of Mexico's Gulf Cartel, has been released from a U.S. prison into the custody of immigration officials.

Cardenas, known for introducing brutal tactics like decapitations and founding the violent Zetas cartel, was captured in 2003 and extradited to the U.S. in 2007.

After serving 25 years, his fate now lies with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which may deport him to Mexico, where he faces more charges.

His reign marked a dark chapter in Mexico's history, fueling extreme violence and terror across the nation.

