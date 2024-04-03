Mfantseman Association in Virginia donates medical equipment to Central Region health directorates

The items included stethoscopes, surgical gloves, blood pressure kits, weighing scales

The Mfantseman Kroye Kuw in Virginia, USA, has contributed medical supplies worth $5,000 to two district health directorates in the Central Region of Ghana.

According to Graphic Online, the districts of Ekumfi and Abura Asebu Kwamankese received the donation, which included stethoscopes, surgical gloves, blood pressure kits, weighing scales, mobile BP monitors, isolation gowns, and thermometers.



The President of the association, Benjamin Ekow Otoo, presented the items as part of the group's 10th-anniversary celebrations.



The association comprises Fantes living in Virginia and the DMV Area (DC, Maryland, Virginia). The theme of the anniversary is “Celebrating a Decade of Fante Heritage in the Diaspora; Health Evolution and Prospects in Ghana.”



The donation aims to bolster healthcare in the beneficiary districts and raise awareness about diseases like hypertension, BP, and other silent killers in Ghana. Mr. Mensah expressed hope that the supplies would enhance the delivery of quality healthcare in the communities.

Catherine Ampah-Brient, the District Director of Health for Ekumfi, received the items and expressed gratitude, emphasizing the importance of rehabilitating community-based health facilities, especially with the onset of the rainy season.



She highlighted the urgent need to repair leaking roofs in the district's 18 CHPS facilities to ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery.



Ms. Ampah-Brient also noted the challenge of residents seeking care at prayer camps and faith-based facilities instead of health centers. She stressed the ongoing education efforts in communities to promote seeking professional healthcare services.