Michael Aaron Oquaye Jnr successfully goes through vetting at Dome Kwabenya Constituency

Michael Oquaye Jnr after the vetting

Source: Nawas Abubakar, Contributor

In the countdown to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries, all eyes are focused on Amb. Michael Oquaye Jnr., who has clinched the coveted 'No.1' spot for the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

Today, on January 3, the NPP initiated a thorough vetting process set to conclude on January 5, 2024, spanning across regional capitals nationwide.



This pivotal moment is highlighted by the appointment of vetting committees for Greater Accra TEAM A: Madam Kate Gyamfua (Chairperson), Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde (Member) and Kwesi Abeasi (Member). The composition of this committee underscores the NPP's dedication to a transparent, fair, and comprehensive vetting process.



As the political atmosphere heats up in Dome-Kwabenya, Amb. Mike Oquaye Jnr.'s securing of the number one slot firmly positions him as a leading contender in the constituency’s parliamentary primaries.



The ongoing vetting process serves as a rigorous examination, carefully evaluating aspiring parliamentary candidates to ensure that only the most qualified individuals represent the NPP in constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament.

Anticipation runs high on the journey toward the parliamentary primaries, reaching its climax on January 27, 2023.



Amb. Michael Oquaye Jnr. navigated the vetting process with determination, as Dome-Kwabenya gears up for a crucial election that promises to shape the political landscape.



The residents of Dome-Kwabenya are eagerly anticipating a new leader and a transformative change.