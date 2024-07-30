Mid-year budget reflects government’s empathy towards citizens

A market in Accra

Source: GNA

Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister of Finance, has described the 2024 mid-year budget review as a reflection of the government's empathy for citizens facing economic hardships.

He noted that the government refrained from introducing new taxes despite fiscal challenges and committed GH¢8.2 billion to support SMEs. The government also increased funding for programs like LEAP and school feeding.



However, MP Kofi Adams criticized the budget for lacking tangible support for businesses.

Economist Prof. Godfred A. Bokpin acknowledged economic progress but argued that recovery efforts have not been people-focused, highlighting a gap between macro-level improvements and household-level realities.



Read full article