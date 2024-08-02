News

Military and Police Officers, 5 others charged for stealing Black Stool

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 The case, linked to a chieftaincy dispute, is adjourned to August 12, 2024

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

On July 30, 2024, the Koforidua Circuit Court “B” heard the case involving seven accused individuals charged with the theft of royal regalia and kente cloths valued at GHC 5,800.

The theft occurred on May 4, 2024, from premises where Nana Odame Osafo III, the Gyasewahene of Anum Traditional Area, was safeguarding the items.

The accused include businessmen, a driver, a carpenter, a farmer, and military and police officers.

At the first hearing, only three accused appeared and were granted bail.

The case, linked to a chieftaincy dispute, is adjourned to August 12, 2024.

Source: kasapafmonline.com