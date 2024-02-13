Military clash with angry youth over 11 acres of land at Kasoa

The soldiers are reported to have come from the Jubilee House

Source: CNR

Some angry youth at Awutu Prison Junction have clashed with some Military and Police officers over 11 acres of Land at Prison Junction, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The soldiers are believed to have come from the Jubilee House.



Citi News sources say a search report from the Lands Commission revealed that part of the said Land belongs to a developer, while a portion of it also belongs to one Benlord Ababio, known in private life as Nana Barimah.



Speaking to the media after a heated altercation with the police, Benlord Ababio indicated that he bought the said parcel of land under litigation in 2008 adding that the developer approached him to sell a portion of the land to him, but he declined.



Nana Barimah noted that after a month, the developer in the company of some Police officers encroached on the land again, forcing him to cause his arrest.



The altercation again happened on Tuesday, February 13, after the developer in the company of some military and police officers believed to have come from the Jubilee house encroached on the land again, forcing angry youth of the area to engage the officers in a heated argument over the ownership of the land.

“The developer in the company of some military and police officers believed to have come from the Jubilee house encroached on my land again. I know the men he came with, they are all from the Jubilee house, but I want to tell them that they cannot harass me with Military and Police. Earlier, I wrote a petition to the Jubilee House to intervene in the matter, but the developer failed to appear for discussion.



Meanwhile, Alhaji Mohammed Musuh, a brother to Nana Barimah expressed worry over the use of men in uniform from the Jubilee house to carry out personal operations, adding that that trend is tarnishing the image of the seat of government.



“We have a search report that states that the developer has a parcel of land from the 11-acre land but does not own all the 11 acres, but he intends to take all the land from my brother. Their action does not intimidate us. All the youth here know that we own this land and that is the reason they approached the military and police,” Alhaji Mohammed Musah also known as 94 said.



Police personnel from the Central East Regional Police Command were quickly brought in to restore calm after the earlier altercation.