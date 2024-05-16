Military intercept 231 bags of smuggled cocoa beans

The beans were discovered in a Benz Ateco truck

Military personnel stationed at the Asutsuare Bridge in the Eastern Region reportedly seized 231 bags of smuggled cocoa beans following a tip-off around 9:00 pm on Wednesday.

The beans were discovered in a Benz Ateco truck with registration number GW 4873-22, driven by Issah Baba and assisted by Joseph Aha.



The cocoa beans, hidden under animal feed, originated from Asuboi near Suhum and were en route to Togo through Asutsuare and Adidome.

Three others, identified as De-Graft Otto Mote, Soga Godwin, and Inspector Adam Mahama, were also apprehended for escorting the cocoa-laden truck with a Mazda pickup vehicle bearing registration number GW 3556-S.



Following their arrest, all five suspects and the confiscated cocoa beans were transferred to the Akosombo Divisional Police Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.