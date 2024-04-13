Miner falls to death from excavator machine

The body of the miner has been sent to the St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital’s Morgue

A 25-year-old miner fell from an excavator and died at Manso Mpatasie in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

Kofi Oduro, according to the police in the area, slipped, fell unconscious, and was rushed to St. Martin Catholic Hospital, Manso Agroyesum for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medics on duty.



On the account of his colleagues, the excavator was descending a sloppy path and the deceased slipped and fell on the track of the excavator machine which rolled and tossed him forward onto the ground.

