Miner jailed 15 years for robbery  

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 21-year-old miner to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbery.

Michael Osei denied the offence but was found culpable after trial and sentenced accordingly.



Police Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum told the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Apeatu that Madam Sandra Adamah, the complainant, was a food vendor, and Osei, now a convict, was a miner and a resident of Abuakwaa near Jacobu in the Ashanti Region.



He said Osei used to visit and patronize complainant’s food at her eatery.



The complainant and other workers normally spent the night at the eatery, according to the prosecution.



On March 13, 2024, the complainant and her colleagues did not sleep at the shop, thus, the next day at about 0500 hours, complainant who was returning from town, met Osei and both exchanged greetings.



Chief Inspector Twum said later, Osei followed and monitored the complainant — secretly until she entered her room, where he picked a machete, entered complainant’s room and under the threat of death, ordered her to hand over her phones and other belongings.

The Court heard that the convict succeeded and took the complainant’s Itel cell phone, Samsung Android phone and GH¢700.00, all amounting to GH¢4,700.00 and bolted.



He said complainant raised the alarm but to no avail, adding that Osei went into hiding until April 1, 2024, when he spotted at Kumasi Tafo and was arrested.



Prosecution said Osei was handed over to Jacobu police for investigation.



During investigation, he admitted the offence and Ied the Police to retrieve the Itel mobile phone from a room at Patase near Jacobu and further led the Police to the crime scene for investigations.



Prosecution told the Court that after Police investigation, Osei was arraigned.