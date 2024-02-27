Minister of Education Inaugurates UCC Governing Council

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has inaugurated the reconstituted members of the Governing Council

Source: UCC

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has inaugurated the reconstituted members of the Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) at a ceremony in Accra.

Reconstituted Council



The reconstituted Governing Council is chaired by Rev. Prof. Harold Amonoo- Kuofi. Members include: Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, Vice-Chancellor; Most Rev. Titus Awotwi Pratt, DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong (rtd), Dr. Maame Adwoa Gyekye-Jandoh- President’s Nominees).



Other members are Prof. Eric Anane- Convocation (Professorial); Dr. Justus P. Deikumah-Convocation (Non-Professorial); Dr. Jerry Opoku-Ansah- University Teachers Association of Ghana, UCC Branch; Mr. Vincent Kojo Siabi- Undergraduate Students; Mr. Kwabena Adjepong-Postgraduate Students; Mr. Mohammed A. Quantson-Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools and Samuel Danso Akoto- UCC Alumni Association.



The representatives for Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) and Ghana Tertiary Education Workers Union on Council are still pending.



Transform UCC

In his address at the ceremony, Dr. Adutwum charged the chairman and members to work towards transforming UCC to pursue its mandate of training high calibre human resource for the development of the nation.



Dr. Adutwum noted that UCC had a special place in the heart of Ghanaians and implored on the Council to continue to improve on the University’s best practices.



He noted that even though UCC had introduced several programmes in other disciplines, the University must still lead the way in education in Ghana. " UCC must bring out great ideas that will change our space and that is expected of us as Ghanaians- you take over something and change it to the benefit of all" he added.



He commended UCC for its enviable status as a leading university in Africa and urged the Council to unite to support the institution to sustain that feat.



"UCC has a unique selling advantage and if you put it to good use, you'll be the University of Competitive Choice that you trumpet about. Come together as a Council to transform UCC because Ghana can't wait " he advised.

Dr. Adutwum noted that the education sector of the nation was undergoing major transformations and therefore implored Council to ensure that UCC also worked towards that direction.



He mentioned the establishment of Science, Technology and Mathematics centres as well as state-of-the-art basic schools with advanced facilities in all the regions of Ghana as some of the manifestations of transformation.



Commitment and Integrity



In his response, the Chairman of UCC Governing Council thanked the Minister of Education for finding them worthy to serve the nation.



Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi promised that they would work hard with commitment and integrity to uplift the University and address the weaknesses that come to their notice.