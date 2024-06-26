Ministers abandoned 2.37 million Euros ambulances

Ambulance left to rot

The Akufo-Addo government spent $34.691 million on 307 new ambulances, procured at $133,000 each, as part of the One-Constituency-One-Ambulance initiative.

This move was criticized as the government had previously rejected ambulances procured by the Mahama administration, labeling them as faulty.



The rejected ambulances, worth €2.37 million, were left to rust, while the new ones were purchased.

The minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and businessman Richard Jakpa are facing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.



The government's decision to reject the previous ambulances and procure new ones has been linked to political machinations and a desire to fulfill a manifesto promise.



