Ministry of Education denies paying for non-existent internet service in schools

Source: 3news

The Ministry of Education has refuted claims made in a report by The Fourth Estate Media regarding the Wi-Fi for Schools Programme, stating that the report is inaccurate.

According to the Ministry, the programme has been successful in enhancing internet connectivity in educational institutions, including Senior High Schools, Colleges of Education, and Regional and District Education offices across Ghana.



The Ministry clarified that despite the approved amount for recurring expenditure, it only pays for accessible dedicated internet and not the total capped monthly cost.

Additionally, service compensation is prorated based on downtime, ensuring that the Ministry does not pay for services that do not reach a specific threshold in a month.



