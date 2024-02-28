Ministry of Finance reveals GH¢300 million in judgment debt payments from 2017 to 2022

Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance has disclosed alarming figures concerning judgment debt payments made by the government between 2017 and 2022.

According to documents provided in a letter dated August 2023, a total sum of GH¢300,385,317.52 was disbursed during this period.



The documents further reveal that payments were made to over 70 individuals and entities, reflecting a broad distribution of funds among various recipients.



Notable beneficiaries include companies such as NDK Financial Services, Vacuum Salt Products, Balkan Energy, and several others.



