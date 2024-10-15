News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns against forged documents in visa applications

Ayorkor Botchwey New 696x375 Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a stern warning to the public, highlighting the rising issue of forged documents being submitted for authentication.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live