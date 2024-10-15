Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns against forged documents in visa applications

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a stern warning to the public, highlighting the rising issue of forged documents being submitted for authentication.

According to the Ministry, several Ghanaian applicants, either knowingly or unknowingly, have been presenting fake documents to the authorities and Ghanaian missions abroad to support their applications.



In an official public announcement released, the Ministry reminded Ghanaians that the presentation of forged or falsified documents is a criminal offense, punishable under Sections 158, 159, 164, and 165 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



The Ministry stressed that those found guilty of submitting fake documents would face legal consequences, including police arrests and prosecution.

The statement, addressed to media houses and the general public, emphasized the need for compliance, urging applicants to refrain from engaging in fraudulent activities.



"Henceforth, applicants who present forged documents would be handed over to the police and prosecuted accordingly," the Ministry stated.



Members of the public are advised to take note of this announcement and adhere to the guidelines provided to avoid any legal repercussions.



