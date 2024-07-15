News

Minority calls for heads to roll at SSNIT, NPRA

Casiel Ato Forson E1600551752798 Cassiel Ato Forson

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: Ghanaian Times

The Minority in Parliament has demanded the resignation of the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, along with the managers of SSNIT and the NPRA, following the aborted sale of a 60% stake in six SSNIT-owned hotels to Rock City Hotel.

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, stated that their failure to protect Ghanaian workers rendered their positions untenable.

This call comes after Organised Labour, led by the TUC, declared a nationwide strike, prompting Rock City to withdraw from the deal due to public backlash.

SSNIT has since terminated the transaction, committing to prudent management of the Trust.

Source: Ghanaian Times
