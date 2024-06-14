News

News
Minority clashes with 1st Dep. Speaker over allegations against A-G in ongoing Ambulance case trial

Parliament House 33223 The Speaker apologized for not intervening due to a faulty microphone

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and allegations against Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame sparked heated exchanges in Parliament.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin questioned Education Committee Ranking Member Peter Nortsu Kotoe about opposing the Free SHS Bill, angering the Minority.

Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza argued the matter was irrelevant, while Adaklu MP referenced misconduct allegations against the A-G, drawing disapproval from 1st Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu.

Bernard Ahiafor defended the seriousness of the claims. Afenyo-Markin dismissed the allegations, stating the A-G would address them in court. The Speaker apologized for not intervening due to a faulty microphone.

