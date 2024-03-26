Minority condemns Bawumia's commentss on GRA, decries high taxation policies

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The opposition in Parliament has vehemently criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for his recent remarks regarding the revenue collection methods employed by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have condemned Dr. Bawumia's statements, questioning their validity given his status as the Vice President of the nation.



In an official statement released on Tuesday, March 26, and endorsed by their leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority emphasized the need for accountability, urging Dr. Bawumia and the government to shoulder responsibility for what they perceive as an overly burdensome tax regime.



The Minority expressed surprise at Dr. Bawumia's public criticism of the GRA, arguing that the authority is merely executing its constitutionally mandated duty of tax enforcement.



Moreover, they asserted that the proliferation of taxation policies under the Akufo-Addo administration has diminished Ghana's appeal as a business destination.



Below is the full statement from the Minority Caucus:

Our attention has been drawn to news publications in which Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia launches scathing attacks on workers of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and condemns them for merely performing their statutory duties.



It is shocking to note that Alhaji Bawumia had the audacity to single out GRA workers for attack and condemnation after the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government had imposed a lot of taxes on businesses and Ghanaians.



The government’s huge appetite for taxes has created a high tax regime, which has made the country unattractive for doing business. It is therefore not surprising that many businesses in Ghana are relocating to other countries in the West African sub-region. This spells doom and gloom for Ghanaian employees as jobs which would have otherwise been filled by them get exported as a consequence of the relocation of businesses from the country.



Instead of blaming GRA workers, Alhaji Bawumia should take responsibility for the regressive and crippling taxes that his government has imposed on his watch as the Chairman of the government’s Economic Management Team.



It is hypocritical and deceptive on the part of Alhaji Bawuima, the key architect of the government’s economic policies, to blame innocent GRA workers for the fallouts of a high tax regime after his government has sponsored, motivated and marshalled the numbers of the Majority Caucus in Parliament to fight tooth and nail to pass regressive, punitive, draconian and insensitive taxes.

It is absurd that Alhaji Bawumia, who approves economic policies including tax proposals at meetings of the Economic Management Team as well as justifies them at Cabinet meetings, has turned round to blame workers of GRA for the country’s high tax regime.



It was precisely because of the adverse impact of these taxes on businesses and the people that the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament resisted the draconian taxes and voted en bloc against them.



Already, we have served notice that the NDC Minority Caucus will bring a Private Member’s Bill to remove e-levy, emission tax and betting tax.



The government has finally agreed with us to abolish these taxes, except that while Dr Bawumia wants that done in the future, the NDC Minority Caucus wants the removal of the taxes now!