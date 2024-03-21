Minority criticises Majority's allegations of of obstructing government business

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Source: CNR

The Minority Caucus in Parliament strongly criticised the Majority for alleging that they, along with Speaker Alban Bagbin, are obstructing government operations.

Bagbin halted the approval process for the government’s latest ministerial nominees, citing an interlocutory injunction from South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, which bars Parliament from confirming new ministerial appointments.



This move came after a presidential letter advised against forwarding the anti-gay bill to the president for assent.



The Majority has expressed shock at his decision, arguing that the decision by the presidency does not undermine the authority of parliament.



In a statement, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin insisted that the President is entitled to respect the legal injunctions pending before the Supreme Court.



Responding to the Majority, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, in a statement dated March 21, 2024, claimed that the Majority had been ensnared by its own strategies.

The Minority accused the Majority of orchestrating a calculated propaganda campaign to manipulate public opinion.



“After falling on its own dagger in Parliament on Wednesday, our attention has been drawn to a mischievous statement issued by the Majority Caucus blaming the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and the Minority Caucus for the development in Parliament.



“It is bizarre and unfortunate that the Majority Caucus accuses Mr. Speaker of arbitrariness and falsely claims that the Speaker and the Minority are sabotaging so-called government business.



“The Majority Caucus is engaged in deliberate distortions and grand propaganda to whip up public sentiments against the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Minority Caucus with these false claims.”



“Finally, we salute the Rt. Hon Speaker for his distinguished leadership and the very competent manner in which he continues to guide Parliament.”