Minority demands vetting of re-assigned ministers

Parliament of Ghana

The Minority in Parliament is urging the vetting of five Ministers of State reassigned by President Akufo-Addo, asserting that their prior removal from portfolios necessitates parliamentary scrutiny.

While Ghanaian laws typically exempt reassigned ministers from re-vetting, the Minority argues that the President's announcement of their immediate relief mandates parliamentary scrutiny.



The Minority MPs warn of legal action if the President does not comply with their request, asserting the constitutional need for parliamentary vetting in these cases.



“I am saying on the authority of the constitution that those persons’ appointments were revoked by the president, and their re-assignment must be subjected to parliamentary scrutiny. So, we are demanding that those five ministers he has reassigned must be subjected to parliamentary vetting, and that is the procedure, so they cannot escape parliamentary scrutiny,” said Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi.

“We will do our duty as the constitution demands, and we will demand that their names be submitted to parliament for them to be vetted, and if this call is not heeded, we will proceed to the Supreme Court for legal interpretation,” he added.



The reassignments include key positions such as Mohammed Amin Adam to the Finance Ministry, Henry Quartey to the Interior Ministry, Francis Asenso-Boakye to Roads and Highways, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to the Works and Housing Ministry, and Ambrose Dery as Minister of State at the Office of the President.